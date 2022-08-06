Islanders & NHL News: Huberdeau signed in Calgary; Potvin missed the bus

Folks, there is sadly not much out there in the way of information. It is August 6, twenty-four days after the opening of the 2022-23 NHL calendar year, and the New York Islanders have not announced a signing of an NHL player.

In my heart of hearts, I thought yesterday would have been the day. This crop of Islanders management does not hate the late Friday news-dump (especially on an odd weekend’s summer Friday), and they have a funny knack for dropping news at inconvenient times for me. But they spared me yesterday. Maybe today is the day.

Ah, who am I kidding? We’re not finding out today, or this month at all.

Islanders News

The team site delves into Frans Nielsen’s shootout prowess. But I must say that it is called the Danish Backhand of Judgment, and it was coined by our very own Dom. [Islanders]

I keep forgetting that the World Juniors will be in August this year instead of around Christmas and New Years. But Aatu Räty is Finland’s top center and is off to a hot start, albeit in exhibition games.

Finland beats the USA 5-2 in a World Junior pre tournament game. Aatu Raty scored twice. Joakim Kemell, Kasper Simontaival and Roby Jarventie with multi point games as well. — Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) August 6, 2022

Stan Fischler recalls the tale of Denis Potvin oversleeping and missing the team bus to Philadelphia. Potvin called it his turning point. [Maven’s Memories]

This August 1 in Isles History: The Islanders beat the Florida Panthers, 2-1, in Game 1 of their Qualifying Round series (2020).

Do you own a bar, or have a favorite watering hole? Do you want it to be affiliated with the Islanders? The team is accepting applications to be part of Isles Nation Bar Network. [Islanders]

Elsewhere