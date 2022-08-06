Islanders & NHL News: Huberdeau signed in Calgary; Potvin missed the bus

Folks, there is sadly not much out there in the way of information. It is August 6, twenty-four days after the opening of the 2022-23 NHL calendar year, and the New York Islanders have not announced a signing of an NHL player.
In my heart of hearts, I thought yesterday would have been the day. This crop of Islanders management does not hate the late Friday news-dump (especially on an odd weekend’s summer Friday), and they have a funny knack for dropping news at inconvenient times for me. But they spared me yesterday. Maybe today is the day.
Ah, who am I kidding? We’re not finding out today, or this month at all.
Islanders News
- The team site delves into Frans Nielsen’s shootout prowess. But I must say that it is called the Danish Backhand of Judgment, and it was coined by our very own Dom. [Islanders]
- I keep forgetting that the World Juniors will be in August this year instead of around Christmas and New Years. But Aatu Räty is Finland’s top center and is off to a hot start, albeit in exhibition games.
Finland beats the USA 5-2 in a World Junior pre tournament game. Aatu Raty scored twice. Joakim Kemell, Kasper Simontaival and Roby Jarventie with multi point games as well.— Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) August 6, 2022
- Stan Fischler recalls the tale of Denis Potvin oversleeping and missing the team bus to Philadelphia. Potvin called it his turning point. [Maven’s Memories]
- This August 1 in Isles History: The Islanders beat the Florida Panthers, 2-1, in Game 1 of their Qualifying Round series (2020).
- Do you own a bar, or have a favorite watering hole? Do you want it to be affiliated with the Islanders? The team is accepting applications to be part of Isles Nation Bar Network. [Islanders]
Elsewhere
- Jonathan Huberdeau shocked us by actually extending with his new team, the Calgary Flames, despite not yet having played for them. He signed an eight-year deal with an AAV of $10.5 million that kicks in for the ‘23-24 season. One big potential UFA next summer off the board. [NHL]
- The recently extended Andrew Mangiapane says his Flames’ new-look team is going to contend for the Pacific Division title. [NHL]
- It had been a while since player and team made it to arbitration, but Yakov Trenin won his case in front of the arbitrator and got the two-year deal he sought. [Sportsnet]
- From the Schadenfraude Department, John Tavares swears this time will be different for the Toronto Maple Leafs. [NHL]
