Islanders News: So, Kadri really is an Islander?

Hello, folks. Apologies that you crested 1,500(!) comments on the last thread without a new one on your feed for nearly a week. Frankly, we didn’t know what to write. And we needed a break, too!

But it seems like we’re building toward some real news—news which, because it is not yet official and thus not “final,” might not become news at all.

All that tongue-twisting just to say this: Everyone knows we’re talking here about Nazem Kadri. Going into the offseason, he was probably the second-biggest UFA prize behind superstar Johnny Gaudreau. Yet here we are, more than three full weeks beyond the opening of free agency, and Kadri remains unsigned.

As LHH’s Michael Leboff wrote yesterday:

That quote above came from this article, as Mike’s company, Action Network, is now working with the New York Post. A Kadri addition makes the Isles an attractive long-shot bet, so long as you time it right. [NY Post]

Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek dropped a surprise episode of 32 Thoughts to update us on a few things, including Kadri. Friedman also reported that other teams believe that the Islanders have some business done, including new deals in the drawer for Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov. [32 Thoughts]

And a new episode of DFO Rundown also came out. It’s not the best show, but Frank Seravalli is pretty plugged in. Based on what he’s heard over the last few months, he guesses that it’s Anthony Beauvillier if anyone who goes to make room, but he’s not sure. [DFO Rundown]

Kevin Kurz last week spoke with assistant GM Chris Lamoriello. They mostly talked prospects, as he is also GM of the B-Isles, but they talked some other front office shop. [The Athletic]

Here’s a fun one: an Islanders goalie quiz, Bridgeport edition. [Capitol District Islander]

The Coliseum’s location might just be cursed, never to succeed in economic viability. [Newsday]

If any golfers out there want to play with the Isles, the team golf outing is next month. [Islanders]

