Islanders evergreen non-news: Top scorers each season

All remains dormant in Islanders land, so here’s some Tuesday fun (your definition of “fun” may vary): How about a Sporcle quiz on the top-five scorers of every Islanders season? Take it here. There are no bonus points for nailing the 2004-05 season.

Feel free to share how you did in comments. It’s easier than it first looks (since once you get a name right for one season, it fills in every season where that player qualifies). I got over 200 before having to run — forgetting some key recent players, at least one player who died too young, and a few guys from the early 2000-era that were on the tip of my tongue.

Elsewhere

“What Kadri and Kessel bring to the Flames, Golden Knights.” [Sportsnet]

We might see lots of 50-goal scorers this season, maybe. [TSN]

The NHL-dot-com offseason look at each team continues with the Penguins, who are keeping the band together. [NHL]

The Vegas goaltending situation has changed yet again. It is believed Laurent Brossoit will not be ready to start the season, so they’ve acquired a guy (Adin Hill) from San Jose. [Knights on Ice]

Kelly McCrimmon- "I know we talked last week about our goaltending being Logan Thompson and Laurent Brossoit, and it's just an example of how quickly things can change in our business." — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) August 30, 2022

