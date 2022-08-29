Islanders News: Monday prospect talk

It’s a Monday in August, and we’ve got nothing! But these nothing days are starting to dwindle, and training camp is on the horizon. By the end of this week, it’ll be September. And you know what September means...camps and “best shape of my life” and arguments over scrimmage lines!

I can almost taste it.

Islanders Reading

Prospects? We talking about prospects? In the Athletic, Corey Pronman ranks the best prospects and players under age 23. So already-made-it guys like Jack Hughes (#1) are included.

As far as the Islanders go, he ranks Noah Dobson #31, Oliver Wahlstrom #85, Alexander Romanov (who’s still only 22 years old) #106.

He ranks William Dufour #77 (that’s a shot at Wahlstrom right there!), talking about him like so:

His offensive talents are obvious. Dufour is a big, highly-skilled winger who can make a lot happen inside the offensive zone. On the power play, he’s dangerous because of his high-end shot that can beat goalies consistently from the dots. His ability to make plays on the man advantage is also an attribute. His skating is just OK, lacking NHL speed. His effort over his junior career has never been a selling point either, although he was better in that regard this season. Dufour projects as a second-line winger.

He ranks Aatu Raty #126, with talk that goes a little something like this:

Räty’s season started off as it did during his draft year, but after a move from Karpat to Jukurit it lit a spark in his game, scoring nearly a point/game in Liiga following the move. Räty has great hands and vision with the puck, showing he can make a lot of plays inside the offensive zone. The best Räty doesn’t show up every night, particularly sometimes his game can lack pace, but he was more consistent in the second half of the season. I see him as a third-line center in the NHL.

Elsewhere

Meanwhile...

Jack Eichel hopes to be a “dynamic force” for Vegas. But can he play goal? [NHL | TSN]

Josh Doan, drafted by the Coyotes, plans to carve his own path (presumably that does not mean dangerous “hockey plays” like dad). [NHL]

Filip Zadina has re-signed with the Red Wings for three years. [TSN]

Philippe Myers, acquired by the Lightning in the Ryan McDonagh salary dump, has reached an extension with Tampa. [TSN]

Mike Babcock says he’s retired from coaching. [Sportsnet]

