Islanders News: Lamoriello statement on Aho DUI

The NHL signings are done, the AHL signings have come across in a bunch, so now we rest on...offseason run-ins with the law?

“Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov, both 22 and born a day apart, could be playing together for the Islanders for a long time if things go according to plan.” [Post]

Finally the NHL-dot-com can do its offseason outlook on the Isles, sort of. Nothing new here but it’s a writeup from Lou’s post-RFA signings presser. [NHL]

Sebastian Aho has been fined in Sweden and had his license suspended there, with the equivalent of a DUI. The Post had comment from his agent, Claude Lemieux: “He had no idea he would still be over the limit by the next morning and felt 100%, but unfortunately he made a mistake and he is very sorry!” The Islanders released a statement from Lou Lamoriello:

We were made aware immediately of the situation regarding Sebastian Aho. We have a copy of the police report indicating that he registered a 0.03 blood alcohol content, which is .01 over Sweden’s legal limit of .02. Sebastian apologizes for his mistake and as an organization we will work with him to make sure this never happens again.

