Islanders News: Four players sign two-way deals

The New York Islanders conducted a bit more business yesterday, adding a few depth and/or minor-league pieces. Dennis Cholowski, in particular, could be a decent bet. But nothing big. It will likely be the group you know and love on October 13.

Bright spot: They have real cap space, which would accumulate throughout the year allowing GM Lou Lamoriello to make a big deadline splash. Here’s hoping that the group can rediscover the success they had before last season and that Lou can actually make that splash.

Islanders News

The Islanders signed four players yesterday, all to two-way deals. Returnees Arnaud Durandeau and Paul LaDue received two-year deals, as did newcomer Dennis Cholowski. Hudson Fasching got a one-year deal. [Islanders | B-Isles]

Noah Dobson has been adding muscle this offseason—his first full offseason—and is “excited” that he may play with Alex Romanov. [amNY]

Dobson was happy to sign a bridge deal. And hey, it means that he can swing a big payday on his next deal. [Newsday]

Lou is pleased with the roster as it stands, and he is leaning back into the chip-on-the-shoulder mentality that has served this core well. [Newsday]

Lou also indicated that he has not had any conversations with the camps of both Zdeno Chara and Andy Greene. [TSN]

Since there is nothing else to do, radio talking heads have been convincing themselves that all the best Islanders want to leave. This time, it’s Josh Elliotte-Wolfe in Vancouver talking about local boy Mathew Barzal around the 40:00 mark. Before that, he spoke with Andrew Gross and repeated the Vancouver talking point that somehow they could get Noah Dobson for J.T. Miller. [Sportsnet]

Mike and Dan do their fourth season finale where they discuss the contracts that were finally filed earlier this week. [Islanders Anxiety]

Notably absent is Bellows. If he’s going to be worth the raise he received, doesn’t he need an opportunity? Will be interesting to see how and where Lambert thinks he fits in. https://t.co/fuS37iDUHW — (@IslesFix) August 24, 2022

