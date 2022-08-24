 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders News: Four players sign two-way deals

Some returning names and an interesting flier, but nothing major. Meanwhile, the future gets bigger.

By Steven E. Smith
Detroit Red Wings v New York Islanders
The young defenseman has been getting stronger this summer.
The New York Islanders conducted a bit more business yesterday, adding a few depth and/or minor-league pieces. Dennis Cholowski, in particular, could be a decent bet. But nothing big. It will likely be the group you know and love on October 13.

Bright spot: They have real cap space, which would accumulate throughout the year allowing GM Lou Lamoriello to make a big deadline splash. Here’s hoping that the group can rediscover the success they had before last season and that Lou can actually make that splash.

Islanders News

  • The Islanders signed four players yesterday, all to two-way deals. Returnees Arnaud Durandeau and Paul LaDue received two-year deals, as did newcomer Dennis Cholowski. Hudson Fasching got a one-year deal. [Islanders | B-Isles]
  • Noah Dobson has been adding muscle this offseason—his first full offseason—and is “excited” that he may play with Alex Romanov. [amNY]
  • Dobson was happy to sign a bridge deal. And hey, it means that he can swing a big payday on his next deal. [Newsday]
  • Lou is pleased with the roster as it stands, and he is leaning back into the chip-on-the-shoulder mentality that has served this core well. [Newsday]
  • Lou also indicated that he has not had any conversations with the camps of both Zdeno Chara and Andy Greene. [TSN]
  • Since there is nothing else to do, radio talking heads have been convincing themselves that all the best Islanders want to leave. This time, it’s Josh Elliotte-Wolfe in Vancouver talking about local boy Mathew Barzal around the 40:00 mark. Before that, he spoke with Andrew Gross and repeated the Vancouver talking point that somehow they could get Noah Dobson for J.T. Miller. [Sportsnet]
  • Mike and Dan do their fourth season finale where they discuss the contracts that were finally filed earlier this week. [Islanders Anxiety]
  • Something to consider:

Elsewhere

  • Paul Stastny landed in Carolina, signing with the Hurricanes for one year and $1.5 million. [NHL]
  • John Tortorella sat down with the NHL writers to discuss the expectations for the Philadelphia Flyers and also Tony DeAngelo. [NHL]
  • Tortorella said that it’s possible that Ryan Ellis misses the start of this season after missing almost all of last season. [NHL]
  • Even though no one knew yet who he was, 17-year-old Wayne Gretzky showed flashes of brilliance during his time with the WHA Indianapolis Racers. [The Athletic]

