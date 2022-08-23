Islanders Anxiety - Episode 210 - All of a Sudden Out of Nowhere

Mike and Dan discuss the trio of signings the Islanders announced late in the summer and determine which gets the Tidy Piece of Business Seal of Approval.

Noah Dobson, newcomer Alex Romanov and Kieffer Bellows all return with things to prove but with loads of potential. The hosts also talk about the man who signed the contracts - GM Lou Lamoriello - who has drawn the most fire from fans who are disappointed in his lack of offseason moves, even if he (publicly, at least) is not.

Finally, they talk about a big contract looming on the horizon, some possible moves to clear up space next season and another prospect ranking that has the Islanders near the bottom of the league.

All in a packed season finale, the fourth one of the summer!

REFERENCES

Lamoriello’s press availability from today.

The player’s chat, well worth the 10 minutes to learn a little more about Mr. Romanov.

Promman’s latest list of prospects has the Islanders at No. 27.

PLUGS!

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety and all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show's profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: "Sports" by Josh Spacek.

You can subscribe to Islanders Anxiety in any podcast app. Use either the app’s search function or enter our RSS feed.

Hosting for SB Nation podcasts is provided by Megaphone.