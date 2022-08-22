Islanders Announce Re-signings of Noah Dobson, Alex Romanov, Kieffer Bellows

The New York Islanders finally announced re-signings of restricted free agents Noah Dobson, Alex Romanov and Kieffer Bellows on Monday morning.

Financials weren’t disclosed by the team (they never are), but the team did disclose that the two defensemen agreed to three-year deals while Bellows received a one-year extension.

The term of each deal means each players will still be set to be RFAs when these contracts expire. When an insider or Capfriendly leaks the actual cap value, we’ll update this post (Elliotte Friedman has Romanov at $2.5 million per, Capfriendly lists Bellows at $1.2 million). Dobson’s number will be the big one everyone is interested in learning.

These were deals long believed to be agreed to, but the speculation was that they were kept in the Lou Lamoriello Cone of Silence to obscure what cap space he had available to swing a UFA signing and/or corresponding cap-relief trades.

As we saw last week, that plan did not come to fruition

Lou Lamoriello will have a presser for approved media this afternoon. There may be fun questions; there certainly will be cagey answers.