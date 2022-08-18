Islanders Anxiety - Episode 209 - Our Third Season Finale

WARNING: CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE. A LOT OF IT.

Mike and Dan are joined by Arthur Staple of The Athletic to talk over just what the hell happened to that whole “Nazem Kadri to the Islanders” thing.

For the third time this season, the hosts wrap up the state of the Islanders after free agency and for the second time discuss how the team missed out on another free agent. While the jury was out on just how Kadri would fit into the roster and sitting out free agency once again no doubt stings, Staple walks us through how the Islanders might just be okay betting on their core players again.

In the second half, Mike and Dan direct their hottest fire on the army of phony “insiders” that led fans to believe that a deal was done when it clearly was not. While being mad at the team is justifiable, being mad at the folks that made a mess and then walked away like it wasn’t their fault is even more understandable.

And only a scant six more weeks before the season starts!

REFERENCES

PLUGS!

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety and all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show's profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: "Sports" by Josh Spacek.

You can subscribe to Islanders Anxiety in any podcast app. Use either the app’s search function or enter our RSS feed.

Hosting for SB Nation podcasts is provided by Megaphone.