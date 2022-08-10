Islanders News: Räty opens WJC with four-point night

The World Junior Championships were moved only by circumstance to August from their usual time around high school winter break, but perhaps they should become a permanent summer fixture. Hockey in August shouldn’t make sense, but it felt right during the pandemic bubble in 2020, and it feels right now.

The World Juniors kicked off yesterday, and there are perhaps a few more New York Islanders fans watching than there normally might be. As we noted yesterday, four Islanders prospects are participating this year, three of them with Finland, who played yesterday.

One of them had himself a night, and I bet you can guess who.

Islanders News

That young man—God, I feel old—was Aatu Räty, who notched a goal and three assists (two primary) for a four-point night during Finland’s opening game. This comes after two solid showings in exhibition games. Finland next plays Thursday; meanwhile, William Dufour and Team Canada kick it off this evening. [Islanders]

Aatu Räty’s first goal of the World Juniors was everything you’d want it to be, the icing on a four point night for the #Isles prospect pic.twitter.com/nIn1IpZ6Zk — Nicole Shirman (@nicolefshirman) August 10, 2022

We often talk about how the #isles haven’t drafted in the first round for 3 straight drafts now, but they very much got a first round talent in Räty at the ‘21 draft. https://t.co/WoyyVOXdCG — James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNYI) August 10, 2022

The Nazem Kadri Formality saga has reached the Newsday-affiliated papers: Joe Pantorno echoes Dave Pagnotta’s radio hit from a couple days ago. For what it’s worth, when the Kadri-deal-in-the-drawer rumor started making its rounds, Pantorno tweeted that his sources indicated the probability was high that there was a deal in place. [amNY]

Andrew Gross dropped a new episode of Island Ice as I was preparing this piece. I haven’t gotten to listen yet, but it appears he discusses Kadri, Lou Lamoriello, ticket sales, and the offseason.

Travis Yost graded NHL teams’ center depth, and the Isles graded out as solid, lacking star power up top but with great depth (depth which will only grow, uh, deeper if/when Kadri joins). [TSN]

The Isles are hosting another Summer Skate at the Clark Gillies Arena in Syosset. Sign up for one of the sessions on Sunday afternoon! [Islanders]

Three lucky Long Island dads were named Ultimate Hockey Dad and were visited by Sparky. [Islanders]

He asked a few days ago, so I don’t know if he is still accepting questions, but Kevin Kurz is back on the clock and is answering mailbag questions. Submit yours here. [The Athletic]

