Islanders Anxiety - Episode 206 - We have a trade to announce.

Mike and Dan discuss the Islanders moves at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, including trading their first round pick for defenseman Alexander Romanov.

They talk about the initial confusion at, then acceptance of the deal, and the potential high upside of acquiring the 22-year-old second year player. They also look at the prospects taken in Rounds 2 through 6, and how they represent a new philosophy for the team.

In the second half, they look at some unrestricted free agents who could be available next week who they can and can’t (or maybe don’t want) to see as Islanders. We’ll be back with one last episode next week before we pack up for the summer. The sooner we record our next episode, the bigger the free agent get.

