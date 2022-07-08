NHL Draft 2022: New York Islanders select Quinn Finley 78th overall

With their third-round pick (78th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, the New York Islanders selected Quinn Finley, a left wing from the USHL who is bound for the University of Wisconsin.

A former top pick in the USHL where he played for Chicago and Madison, he also has national program experience in the Hlinka Gretzky tournament. He’s listed just shy of 6’ and 170 lbs.

He fell in love with hockey early and moved to Wisconsin.

Corey Pronman at the Athletic had him ranked 78th among the top 100 draft-eligible prospects:

Finley is an interesting prospect as he possesses legit speed and skill that could translate to higher levels and is one of the younger prospects in this class. Off the rush he shows he can be a threat and can beat defenders with speed. His offensive ability doesn’t wow you, but he can make plays and projects to score versus better players. Given he’s not amazing off the puck either, it’s hard to see where he fits on an NHL roster. The talent gives him a chance though.

Isles third round pick Quinn Finley on his strengths: “I think my high IQ, playmaking ability. I think just creating scoring opportunities for myself and my teammates.” — Ethan Sears (@ethan_sears) July 8, 2022