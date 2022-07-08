2022 NHL Draft Day 2 [open thread]

The New York Islanders enter the second day of the 2022 NHL Draft without having made a selection yet. Alex Romanov was their prize from day one, as they sent the 13th overall pick to Montreal (as part of a three-way deal) for the 22-year-old defenseman.

Entering day 2, they still have lots to address and have these picks to use or trade:

2nd round: 65th (via COL)

3rd round: 78th

4th round: 98th (via MTL)

5th round: 142nd

6th round: 174th

On day 2 the picks move across quickly. We’ll eventually get posts up for each selection, but use this as your open comment thread to discuss the Isles and league-wide activity. There’s lots going on, with J.T. Miller still in play, some teams reaching tough points with their own free agents (Evgeni Malkin?), plus re-signings (Kris Letang, Marc-Andre Fleury).