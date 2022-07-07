NHL Draft 2022 Open Thread

Here’s our live discussion thread for the first night of the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal.

Already today there has been movement around the league: Alex DeBrincat traded to the Senators for a underwhelming and tank-rebuild-affirming return, Kris Letang extending for six(!) seasons in Pittsburgh while Evgeni Malkin can’t get more than three, and the Antarctic Wave acquiring the Rangers’ backup goaltender.

More news to come, including the Islanders, surely, even if they hold on to the 13th overall pick.

We’ll post separate Islanders-focused updates if and when necessary, but this is our general comment thread to discuss league-wide moves, Islanders scenarios, and your favorite recipes.

Tell me again why is this happening on a Thursday?

Random Resources