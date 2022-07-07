 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NHL Draft 2022 Open Thread

The Islanders might pick 13th. Alex DeBrincat is a Senator. Kris Letang is extended in Pittsburgh.

By Dominik
2018 NHL Draft - Round One
“I’d have coffee with you but I heard you don’t always cut your hair in an appropriately conservative manner reflective of a team ethic.”
Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Here’s our live discussion thread for the first night of the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal.

Already today there has been movement around the league: Alex DeBrincat traded to the Senators for a underwhelming and tank-rebuild-affirming return, Kris Letang extending for six(!) seasons in Pittsburgh while Evgeni Malkin can’t get more than three, and the Antarctic Wave acquiring the Rangers’ backup goaltender.

More news to come, including the Islanders, surely, even if they hold on to the 13th overall pick.

We’ll post separate Islanders-focused updates if and when necessary, but this is our general comment thread to discuss league-wide moves, Islanders scenarios, and your favorite recipes.

Tell me again why is this happening on a Thursday?

Random Resources

