Fan Survey Results: Fate of Bailey, Beauvillier, Islanders draft preferences

Thanks to everyone who took part in last week’s SB Nation Reacts survey on assorted Islanders topics. As we head into the 2022 NHL Draft, here is how the reactions and preferences broke down:

Are the Islanders Going to Make a Draft Trade?

Seven out of 10 said yes, Lou will deal. And soon.

Will Josh Bailey be reach 1,000 in an Isles uniform?

This one was much closer, but the slim majority thinks the longest-serving Islander will be in uniform to start the season and to reach his 1,000th game.

What about the young forwards? Who’s still here on Opening Night?

Anthony Beauvillier — who carries the bigger cap hit — is seen as the most likely trade chip, while most think the team will stick with Oliver Wahlstrom.

The 13th overall pick: What should the Isles do?

Assuming they keep it rather than trade it, more of you are inclined to get another forward.

Legend Status

Finally, because this is Lighthouse Hockey, we couldn’t let this survey finish without a completely irrelevant, not-time-sensitive question that nonetheless reflects hours and hours of comment activity. Which much-discussed guy who never played (or barely played) in NHL games lives on?

Probably an unfair collection of choices since Josh Ho-Sang actually got to play in regular season games and score goals and was on the radar from other years of play in North America, but still. We’ll remember them all.

Thanks for participating!

