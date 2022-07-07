Islanders News: Lou speaks before NHL Draft Day, not worried about Sorokin

The first round of the NHL Draft is tonight in Montreal, so by the end of the night the Islanders will have at least one new player asset. Whether that’s by using their first-round pick (currently 13th overall), or via trade (less likely) — well, that’s why we watch the monotonous coverage and endless looping clips of some kid running through a bunch of OHL competition.

In the U.S., draft coverage is on ESPN and ESPN+ tonight, NHL Network and ESPN+ for rounds 2-7 tomorrow.

Lou Lamoriello briefly descended from the mountain to speak to officially credentialed media yesterday, and while he used the usual talking points (“always looking to get better,” etc., what else are you going to say?), he did address your concerns about Ilya Sorokin being in Russia while his country is invading another under wildly false pretenses.

With reports of at least one Russian NHL prospect being, um, “detained” to fulfill military service, and another disputed report about Wild star Kirill Kaprizov, there is understandable concern about whether former CSKA star Sorokin would be stuck there. No one really (publicly) knows the status and commitments of various Russian players, and under Putin’s regime up is down and yesterday never happened, but it’s a decent bet that even that war criminal wouldn’t sacrifice the prestige of Russia’s most prominent athletes unless they cross him or dare to speak up about his special imperial masturbatory operation.

Anyway, the draft! It starts tonight. The Isles have the 13th overall pick. Tomorrow, they also have:

Round 2: 65th (via Avalanche, Devon Toews trade)

Round 3: 78

Round 5: 142

Round 6: 174

Islanders News

