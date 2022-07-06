New York Islanders 2022-23 Schedule Released

The NHL has released the full 2022-23 game schedule, and the Islanders posted their schedule here.

The Isles season begins at home Oct. 13 against the Florida Panthers — a four-game homestand — and finishes at home April 12 against the Montreal Canadiens. Home games will again start primarily at 7:30 p.m.

There are only five Sunday games, all of them on the road except Dec. 4 when the Blackhawks visit for a 7:30 start.

The schedule includes 15 back-to-back sets, only one of which is entirely at home. However, travel-wise, one back-to-back is just LA-to-Anaheim March 14-15, another is a Flames visit to Belmont followed by the Isles playing the Rangers at the Garden Nov. 7-8, and another is a game at the Garden followed by a visit from the Panthers Dec. 22-23).

Other notable details:

November is super freaking busy (15 games in 29 days), with a game just about every other night, including three games in four nights around U.S. Thanksgiving.

January also packs it in, with 15 games in 28 days before an All-Star break bridges into February.

One heavy road trip includes three games in four nights Dec. 16-19 (Coyotes, Knights, Avalanche), bookended by road games (Bruins Dec. 13, Rangers Dec. 22) back East

They conclude 2022 with home games Dec. 27 and 29 against the Penguins and Blue Jackets, then will spend New Year’s Eve preparing for a tough road trip.

They begin 2023 on that trip, a “WHL tour” with four games in six nights (Kraken Jan. 1, Canucks Jan. 3, Oilers and Flames Jan. 5-6)

Late season California trip March 14 (Kings), 15 (Ducks) and 18 (Sharks)

All in all, it’s a fairly normal schedule. And “normal” is quite welcome after last season’s COVID-butchered, month-long-road-opening travails.