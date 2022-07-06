New York Islanders 2022-23 Schedule Released

The NHL has released the full 2022-23 game schedule, and the Islanders posted their schedule here.
The Isles season begins at home Oct. 13 against the Florida Panthers — a four-game homestand — and finishes at home April 12 against the Montreal Canadiens. Home games will again start primarily at 7:30 p.m.
There are only five Sunday games, all of them on the road except Dec. 4 when the Blackhawks visit for a 7:30 start.
The schedule includes 15 back-to-back sets, only one of which is entirely at home. However, travel-wise, one back-to-back is just LA-to-Anaheim March 14-15, another is a Flames visit to Belmont followed by the Isles playing the Rangers at the Garden Nov. 7-8, and another is a game at the Garden followed by a visit from the Panthers Dec. 22-23).
Other notable details:
- November is super freaking busy (15 games in 29 days), with a game just about every other night, including three games in four nights around U.S. Thanksgiving.
- January also packs it in, with 15 games in 28 days before an All-Star break bridges into February.
- One heavy road trip includes three games in four nights Dec. 16-19 (Coyotes, Knights, Avalanche), bookended by road games (Bruins Dec. 13, Rangers Dec. 22) back East
- They conclude 2022 with home games Dec. 27 and 29 against the Penguins and Blue Jackets, then will spend New Year’s Eve preparing for a tough road trip.
- They begin 2023 on that trip, a “WHL tour” with four games in six nights (Kraken Jan. 1, Canucks Jan. 3, Oilers and Flames Jan. 5-6)
- Late season California trip March 14 (Kings), 15 (Ducks) and 18 (Sharks)
All in all, it’s a fairly normal schedule. And “normal” is quite welcome after last season’s COVID-butchered, month-long-road-opening travails.
