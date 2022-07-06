Islanders News: New assistant coaches for us to pick apart

The “insiders” have had almost nothing of note since the Kevin Fiala trade. Given how relatively quiet it has been over the last few days despite the draft being tomorrow, I have realized what the Islanders are going to do, both this week and for the rest of the summer: nothing.

I mean, they’ll try to do something, for sure. And they have to sign someone to play left defense, so they will; at best it will be Nick Leddy. But that’s about it. They don’t have many good pieces to trade, and they don’t have the cap space to go after the big fish. Enjoy the draft!

Meanwhile, look out for a very special and extremely blessed episode of Weird Islanders: The Podcast! that drops today.

Islanders News

Brian Wiseman and one-time Islanders defenseman Doug Houda will be Lane Lambert’s assistant coaches next season. [Islanders | amNY | Newsday]

The Isles could use a bit of everything as far as filling positions with talent, but Andrew Gross says to look for them to go for one of the puck-movers who will be available at no. 13 (if they make the pick). [Newsday]

Despite what I wrote above, Lou needs to actually make the moves. [Newsday]

I believe we linked it yesterday but it can’t hurt to see again: Who will play with Noah Dobson next season? [The Athletic]

Joe Pantorno tries to answer that question and more in his first mailbag. Another question: Between Josh Bailey and Anthony Beauvillier, who goes? [amNY]

Worcester Railers coach and GM Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman is ready to make the jump from player to coach. [Spectrum Worcester]

Philadelphia Flyers goalie prospect Ivan Fedotov was sent to a Russian military base to fulfill his duties. [TSN] Some fear that Ilya Sorokin, who is in Russia currently and who played for military-run CSKA Moscow, may endure the same fate. [NYI Hockey Now]

I look forward to listening to this, too: Andrew Gross and Colin Stephenson discuss the draft as they drive up to Montreal. [Island Ice Ep. 136]

Elsewhere