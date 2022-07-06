Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Episode 14 - Craig Janney (with guest Dominik Jánský )

Lighthouse Hockey founder Dominik Jánský walks Mike and Dan through the twisty career of Craig Janney, who spent 18 forgettable games as an Islander after years of almost stardom and near-constant drama.

Starting as a phenom with a contending Bruins team, Janney was traded to a swashbuckling St. Louis team for actual superstar Adam Oates. An attempt to make him compensation for yet another free agency splash resulted in more trades and worn out welcomes until he finally washed ashore on Long Island thanks to the man who remembered his potential-filled younger days. Too bad the in-over-his-head coach at the time didn’t want to hear about them.

How did a career that started with such promise end so disappointingly? Perhaps a famous teammate running off with his wife had something to do with it...

Thanks again to Dom, and to all of our great guests, for coming on. And thanks to you all for listening and having fun with us. We’ll be back next season with a whole new slate of Weird Islanders. God knows there’s no shortage of them...

WEIRD BONUS MATERIAL!

What makes a “Weird Islander?”

We’re always open to suggestions about other Weird Islanders to discuss. Remember the criteria. Candidates must fulfill one of the two of the following:

Played one (1) season or less for the Islanders or very short stints over multiple seasons.

Be a veteran NHLer who is not generally associated with his time on Islanders.

Visit our friends!

Vintage Ice Hockey for t-shirts, hoodies and mugs with hundreds of classic hockey logos, and our Al Arbour shirts which benefit dementia research. Use the code LIGHTHOUSE15 to save 15%.

Betway, the official betting partner of the NHL. Please play responsibly.

The Pinot Project has Pinot Noir, Pinot Grigio and Rose all under $15. Available at local wine stores and UBS Arena.

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show’s profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: “Knuckles” by Björn Falk. Hear more of his music on Spotify and at Bandcamp.

Drum sfx via Zapsplat.com.