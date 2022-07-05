 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Islanders & NHL News: Potential Dobson partners; draft and trade spec

Also: Will the Isles select their next Dobson in the draft?

By Dominik
New York Islanders v Washington Capitals
In the end, he’ll take whoever they saddle him with.
The NHL Draft is getting closer, with the first round Thursday night in Montreal followed by the second round on Friday. Lots of stuff could go down before now and then, of course.

Islanders Reading: Finding Dobson a partner

  • Noah Dobson blossomed last season, despite (and they’ll surely say because of) spending considerable pairing time with Zdeno Chara. That’s not gonna fly next year. So what trade options do they have to pair with the young blueliner? Girard? Chychrun? [Athletic]
  • Despite Dobson’s emergence, perhaps after losing trading Toes and Leddy and drafting lots of forwards the Isles will target a puck-moving D in this draft. [Newsday]
  • As far as trades to readjust the roster, Anthony Beauvillier may make the most sense. {ducks comment fight} [Post]

NHL News

  • The Sharks will announce their new GM today and it sounds like they will make history by hiring Mike Grier as the first Black top team executive in NHL history. He was a longtime NHLer (1,060 regular season games played) and an alum of one of those Boston universities that people seem to care so much about. [TSN | Sportsnet]
  • I’m not really buying that the Canadiens are still undecided on their #1 pick, but I do buy that all the factors mentioned here are part of their decision. [NHL | TSN]
  • Whatever they decide, it’s the start of Kent Hughes forging his blueprint in Montreal. [Sportsnet]
  • Rumblings on the Chychrun (Arizona GM says he’s staying put again), Winnipeg’s pending moves, and a Leafs free agent looking to make bank. [TSN]
  • Speaking of the Jets, Rick Bowness — who briefly played for their original NHL incarnatoin — isn’t concerned with being their second choice; he’d have tried to hire Barry Trotz too if he were their GM. [Sportsnet]
  • LeBrun: Clubs are lurking on Claude Giroux if he doesn’t reach terms in Florida, and are Filip Forsberg and Nashville only half a million apart on an 8-year deal? [Athletic]

