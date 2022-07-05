Islanders & NHL News: Potential Dobson partners; draft and trade spec

The NHL Draft is getting closer, with the first round Thursday night in Montreal followed by the second round on Friday. Lots of stuff could go down before now and then, of course.
Islanders Reading: Finding Dobson a partner
- Noah Dobson blossomed last season, despite (and they’ll surely say because of) spending considerable pairing time with Zdeno Chara. That’s not gonna fly next year. So what trade options do they have to pair with the young blueliner? Girard? Chychrun? [Athletic]
- Despite Dobson’s emergence, perhaps after losing trading Toes and Leddy and drafting lots of forwards the Isles will target a puck-moving D in this draft. [Newsday]
- As far as trades to readjust the roster, Anthony Beauvillier may make the most sense. {ducks comment fight} [Post]
NHL News
Jake DeBrusk's agent Rick Valette spoke with Bruins GM Don Sweeney last week and informed him that DeBrusks trade request was rescinded, and that he'd be happy to remain a Bruin moving forward. DeBrusk has 2 years left at 4m, and could still be moved but unlikely at this point.— Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 4, 2022
- The Sharks will announce their new GM today and it sounds like they will make history by hiring Mike Grier as the first Black top team executive in NHL history. He was a longtime NHLer (1,060 regular season games played) and an alum of one of those Boston universities that people seem to care so much about. [TSN | Sportsnet]
- I’m not really buying that the Canadiens are still undecided on their #1 pick, but I do buy that all the factors mentioned here are part of their decision. [NHL | TSN]
- Whatever they decide, it’s the start of Kent Hughes forging his blueprint in Montreal. [Sportsnet]
- Rumblings on the Chychrun (Arizona GM says he’s staying put again), Winnipeg’s pending moves, and a Leafs free agent looking to make bank. [TSN]
- Speaking of the Jets, Rick Bowness — who briefly played for their original NHL incarnatoin — isn’t concerned with being their second choice; he’d have tried to hire Barry Trotz too if he were their GM. [Sportsnet]
- LeBrun: Clubs are lurking on Claude Giroux if he doesn’t reach terms in Florida, and are Filip Forsberg and Nashville only half a million apart on an 8-year deal? [Athletic]
