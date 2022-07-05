Islanders & NHL News: Potential Dobson partners; draft and trade spec

The NHL Draft is getting closer, with the first round Thursday night in Montreal followed by the second round on Friday. Lots of stuff could go down before now and then, of course.

Islanders Reading: Finding Dobson a partner

Noah Dobson blossomed last season, despite (and they’ll surely say because of) spending considerable pairing time with Zdeno Chara. That’s not gonna fly next year. So what trade options do they have to pair with the young blueliner? Girard? Chychrun? [Athletic]

Despite Dobson’s emergence, perhaps after losing trading Toes and Leddy and drafting lots of forwards the Isles will target a puck-moving D in this draft. [Newsday]

As far as trades to readjust the roster, Anthony Beauvillier may make the most sense. {ducks comment fight} [Post]

NHL News

Jake DeBrusk's agent Rick Valette spoke with Bruins GM Don Sweeney last week and informed him that DeBrusks trade request was rescinded, and that he'd be happy to remain a Bruin moving forward. DeBrusk has 2 years left at 4m, and could still be moved but unlikely at this point. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 4, 2022