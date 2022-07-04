Islanders & NHL News: Dufour’s next step; UFAs to avoid; McDonagh traded

A few days after Canada’s big celebration, it’s now the birthday of the United States part of America. But oddly it’s not time for the traditional July 1-4 NHL festivities just yet, as first we have the draft this week and then UFA finally kicks off at the end of next week. Buyout season is open though, so look out, overpaid anchors who don’t have Ladd-like protection.
Islanders Reading
After his big double-MVP season, William Dufour is taking a moment to rest before looking forward to his next step with the Islanders, be it the Bridgeport or Long Island variety. [Post]
NHL Draft, Trade and Free Agency News
- The Lightning found cap relief and a home for Ryan McDonagh in Nashville, receiving Mis(h)mash in return. [NHL | On the Forecheck] It’s a big hole on their blueline, but also some seriously needed cap space, and possibly more if they buy out Philippe Myers, also acquired in the deal. [Raw Charge]
- It was “crushing” and “hard to accept” that he was the odd man out, McDonagh’s agent said. [Athletic]
- Brock Boeser got a pricey new extension in Vancouver, 3 years at $6.65 million per. [Nucks Misconduct] He’s got a lot to prove after handling challenges on and off the ice. [Sportsnet]
- This might’ve been linked wrong yesterday when you read it) Elliotte Friedman’s final 32 Thoughts of 2021-22 runs down each team’s needs, and speculates the Isles would be in the Johnny Gaudreau picture. [Sportsnet]
- Duck if you see these names on the ticker: Strome, Chiarot and Manson are three buyer-beware UFAs. [Sportsnet]
- Probably a bunch of Americans from the US NTDP are going to be selected in the first round. [NHL]
- Expected first-round picks Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie navigated their draft year together as star centers for the Winnipeg Ice. [CP]
- Anthony Duclair’s achilles surgery should keep him out till mid-season. [AP]
