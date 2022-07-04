Islanders & NHL News: Dufour’s next step; UFAs to avoid; McDonagh traded

A few days after Canada’s big celebration, it’s now the birthday of the United States part of America. But oddly it’s not time for the traditional July 1-4 NHL festivities just yet, as first we have the draft this week and then UFA finally kicks off at the end of next week. Buyout season is open though, so look out, overpaid anchors who don’t have Ladd-like protection.

Islanders Reading

After his big double-MVP season, William Dufour is taking a moment to rest before looking forward to his next step with the Islanders, be it the Bridgeport or Long Island variety. [Post]

NHL Draft, Trade and Free Agency News