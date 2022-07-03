Islanders News: Sorokin won the Fan Choice Award for best save; Gaudreau?

The draft is less than a week away, but the rumor mill has been pretty quiet over the last day and a half. Probably because it’s the holiday weekend, right?

I expect things to get more hectic, if not tomorrow then on Tuesday.

New York Islanders News

Ilya Sorokin, for his paddle robbery of Artemi Panarin on St. Patrick’s Day, won the NHL Fan Choice Award for Save of the Year. We need to see this beauty one more time. [Islanders]

Ilya Sorokin wins the save of the year as voted on by the NHL fans for this miraculous stop he made on Artemi Panarin #Isles https://t.co/yLFMzSmbC4 pic.twitter.com/K80G3oDgYP — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) July 2, 2022

Brooksie advocates for the Islanders to sign Johnny Gaudreau. His primary argument is that Gaudreau reportedly wants to come back east, but that his hometown Flyers and Devils aren’t in a position to win like the Islanders. For what it’s worth, Calgary has offered him eight years and $9.5 million per year, but he hasn’t even gotten back to them. [NY Post]

As part of his update on all 32 teams, Elliotte Friedman relayed that he could see the Isles in on Gaudreau, but that it would require some cap surgery. He also said that if any major free agents appear unsigned into September, they’re probably Islanders. Which reminds me that we’re probably not going to get a lot of Islanders signing news this summer. [Sportsnet]

As part of the My Draft Day series offered up by the Isles’ site, Noah Dobson takes his turn. I was going to joke about how tough it must have been to remember that time so long ago—four years!—but then I remembered there was a big pandemic in between and in some ways, it really was a long time ago.

The 1979 season caused the Islanders great pain for how it ended, but it was an extremely impressive season nonetheless. And Stan Fischler recalled how Bryan Trottier won the Hart Trophy that year. [Maven’s Memories]

Newsday ran a mock draft, and at no. 13 had the Islanders pick defenseman Denton Matyechuk. I gotta be honest: I have no idea who any of these guys are. I have not paid attention to the draft at all, mostly because I don’t think the Islanders make their pick.

Never a bad thing: The Bridgeport Islanders won AHL Team Business Awards for their growth in ticket sales this season. [B-Islanders]

