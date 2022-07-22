Islanders “News”: No news is no news, and there is no news

Not much to discuss here, folks. I honestly have no desire to talk about Matthew Tkachuk because there is not even a chance he comes here. Why? Because they’re the New York Islanders (derogatory).
Islanders News
- The Coliseum, without its long-time tenant, is sort of just hanging out on Hempstead Turnpike. The Nassau County Executive wonders what its future is. [amNY]
- In their final episode of the season, Dan and Mike sound off about the silence—realizing that we might just be rolling out the same crew—and about hockey media’s newfound sympathy for a fanbase spurned by its star. Where was that four years ago? [Islanders Anxiety on LHH]
- Just what exactly motivated Mike Bossy to go for 50-in-50? He kept it secret from almost everyone. [Maven’s Memories]
- Happy birthday to Cole Bardreau, whose NHL cup of coffee story is the genesis of a Disney movie. I was there when he scored that penalty shot goal, and he was elated.
Happy Birthday, Cole! pic.twitter.com/BTFEDBki5L— Bridgeport Islanders (@AHLIslanders) July 22, 2022
Cole Bardreau scores his first NHL goal on a penalty shot. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/lhpz4gJSD2— Rob Taub (@RTaub_) November 6, 2019
Elsewhere
- Dan and Mike answered listener questions, too; mine was which silent free agent did they sign, and they settled on Nino Niederreiter, who not long after the episode was released signed in Nashville on a two-year deal. Call it the Islanders Anxiety curse. [NHL]
- Kasperi Kapanen and the Penguins avoided arbitration when he signed a two-year deal. [NHL]
- The Ducks needed some veteran leadership after Ryan Getzlaf retired. It is extremely funny to me that guys who are close to me in age, Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano, are considered veteran leaders now. And by funny I mean time-warping. [NHL]
- The Flyers’ failure to bring in a superstar who dreamed his entire life of playing for them and not just figuring out the rest is yet another chapter in their book of missteps. [BSH]
- Which is why they have no shot at Tkachuk, either. [BSH] But at least they have four years of Nic Deslauriers, a “lovable hockey psychopath.” [BSH]
