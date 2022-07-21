Big NHLers on the Move Could Consider Islanders, but Probably Not

Another big name has entered the mid-summer NHL sweepstakes, as Matthew Tkachuk has told the Flames that, like Johnny Gaudreau before him, he will not be signing a long-term contract to remain in Calgary.

Unlike the now-Blue Jacket Gaudreau, Tkachuk is still an RFA, which is why Calgary filed for arbitration with him. That keeps him from getting an offer sheet and buys them a little time to work out a trade, or a contract for a sign-and-trade.

As with Nazem Kadri, there is tangential talk that the Islanders could be among the teams vying for Tkachuk, but probably not. Tkachuk can kind of control where he lands — or at least teams where he would accept landing — and the Islanders don’t appear to be on that list.

If St. Louis — where Tkachuk is from and where there has been a long-running fascination with bringing him back — were to somehow land him, they’d have to move major salary out. One of those could be Vladimir Tarasenko, who has one year left before UFA, but he, too, has control over his trade destiny. So again, the Islanders are probably out.

But anyway...that’s what’s going on.

Islanders Reading/Listening

Elsewhere

This Dom guy’s model says every team should be in on this Tkachuk guy, so:

Matthew Tkachuk is a unicorn. Every single team should be in on him. pic.twitter.com/vqDmaOhwid — dom (@domluszczyszyn) July 20, 2022