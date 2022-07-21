Islanders Anxiety - Episode 208 - There’s Been No Shuffling

Mike and Dan tie a bow on the 2021-22 season by talking about the Islanders’ lack of moves, taking stock of where the franchise is now, and answering listener questions.

The super-duper-sized episode starts with a comparison of their feelings about the team from a year ago and today, and how the Isles’ weird, unsuccessful season changes the perception of how they do business. They look at some unrestricted free agents that are still available and who the Islanders may have already signed without telling anyone.

In the second half, they wrap up the discussion about Johnny Gaudreau from last week and wonder how the similar experience Islanders fans went through four years ago somehow isn’t being used as a guide by Flames fans and media.

Finally, they answer questions from listeners about a wide range of topics such as roster moves, favorite random players, goal songs, bad decisions and who to cast for a hypothetical movie about the 2007 Islanders.

Thanks again to everyone who sent in a question and for listening along all season. We’ll be back when the Islanders sign someone or training camp, whichever comes first. Please leave us a review at iTunes and help spread the Anxiety.

Tough summer for Flames fans. First Johnny Gaudreau leaves and drops the obligatory Players Tribune letter on his way out the door.

And now Matthew Tkachuk wants out of Calgary, too. Don’t waste your time thinking he’s coming to Long Island.

