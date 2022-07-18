Islanders & NHL News: Calle Odelius agrees to ELC; 24 NHLers file for arbitration

Still quiet on the Islanders front, although they have evidently reached (but not announced) their first ELC from this year’s NHL Draft.

Meanwhile, the league waits on Nazem Kadri, and players have made their arbitration filing decisions.

Islanders News

The Islanders agreed to terms on the entry level contract (ELC) with their top pick in the 2022 draft, defenseman Calle Odelius. [Newsday, details via CapFriendly]

Our guy Mike discusses the betting (or lack thereof) around the Isles as free agent names came off the board. “For now, there is very little betting appeal with the Islanders which means that if you’re still keen on backing them, you can — like their general manager — remain patient.” [Action Network, via the Post]

Brooks column: Johnny Gaudreau shouldn’t be ripped for choosing Columbus. Also, in Isles commentary: “The Islanders are a whole different column, stuck in a salary-cap calamity created by Lamoriello’s decision to grant lucrative contract extensions to just about every veteran.” and “Is it a lack of space or lack of interest that is preventing the Islanders from adding Sonny Milano to the mix?” and finally, “If Guy Carbonneau is in [the Hall of Fame], so should Butch Goring.” [Post]

To that last point, I agree — but man I still can’t believe Carbonneau is in the Hall.

Elsewhere