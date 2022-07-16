Islanders News: Nothing to report

Hello, folks. Apologies for the lack of bits yesterday. This isn’t really going to be a bits post, either, for two reasons: (1) I am running low on time this morning, and (2) there is not a lot of news to share anyway.

There are some folks out there who believe the New York Islanders have more coming; as Elliotte Friedman noted, they have been “too quiet.”

.@FriedgeHNIC on latest '32 Thoughts' podcast:



"I think there's more to come with the Islanders. I do. They've been way too quiet."



Friedman said #Isles and #Avs are two clubs interested in Nazem Kadri, but believes they aren't the only ones.



Recorded pod on Thurday. — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) July 15, 2022

To that end, second-best UFA available Nazem Kadri has yet to sign anywhere, and the rumors are that he has been waiting for teams—likely the Islanders, given Kadri’s familiarity with Lou from their time together in Toronto, and the Avalanche, because he likes it there now—to clear some cap room. I think Friedman said that there may be more teams involved, too.

That’s about it in Islanders Country, though. Tomorrow, I will go through and compile all the little Islanders bits that are surely on the team website to keep it from imploding. But today, here are just a few signings that we may have missed going into Friday. We mostly just wanted to make sure that you fine folks had another thread to move to.

Signings and Important NHL News