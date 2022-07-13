Islanders Anxiety - Episode 207 - Don’t Be The Islanders

Mike and Dan try to understand how Johnny Gaudreau went from choosing between the Islanders and Devils to signing with Columbus. Spoiler: They don’t; but they do understand the implications of the Islanders missing out on yet another prime unrestricted free agent.

They talk about the pattern that goes back decades and how nothing the team does is going to change the perception that free agents don’t want to come to Long Island.

In the second half, they cleanse their palates by discussing the Maple Leafs’ big goaltending gambles and the terrible TSN Free Agent Frenzy program that made an irritating day 100 times worse. James Duthie has made an enemy for life.

Apologies for the slightly messed up audio.

