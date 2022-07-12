Islanders News: Free Agency Eve; Gaudreau dreaming; unqualified offers

Teams around the NHL are declining to give qualifying offers to semi-decent players, a situation the New York Islanders do not find themselves in because they sign all of their players to long-term contracts.

Okay, that’s not exactly true or fair, but having forwards 1-12 locked up for eternity has removed some of the uncertainty from the past two offseasons. True, signings last summer weren’t announced until the eve of training camp, but they were deduecd.

The trade deadline extensions for Zach Parise and Cal Clutterbuck raised the question of what an Otto Koivula, for example, has gotta do to get a crack at the top 12? (Koivula, it is understood through Cap Friendly but not announced by the team, has been extended too.)

But anyway, around the league there are Tankers and Disappointed Teams who’ve let RFAs like Dylan Strome and Ilya Samsonov walk. That all adds some more fun as we wait for free agency to open Wednesday, and as we stretch and bend to find ways that some kind of coveted forward might end up in the Islanders’ hands.

Islanders News

Could the Islanders land Johnny Gaudreau if he makes it to free agency? Absolu-probably not, but we are all obliged to consider how it would happen, if it happened. [Athletic]

One quasi-notable player the Islanders did not renew nor qualify: Michael Dal Colle. Of course, that’s how things played out last year, and they still signed him. [Newsday]

Alex Romanov is fearless and dedicated and hits hard. [Post]

Join the Islanders for a round of golf. [Isles]

Sharing this just for laughs (I don’t care about college sports and NCAA conference/cartel jockeying) for all who remember his effort to “woo” Isles fans in Brooklyn: “Brett Yormark’s Marketing and Sales Will Be Great for Big 12” [Pokes Report]

Elsewhere