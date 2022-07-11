Islanders News: Aho, Hutton return, Salo extended, UFA looms

The New York Islanders did some business over the weekend, according to CapFriendly and other sources (but not formally/digitally announced by the team, at least not yet):

In somewhat of a surprise, pending UFA Sebastian Aho was retained on a two-year deal.

Less surprising was Grant Hutton, who made his NHL debut this past season, was also retained — on a three-year deal.

Least surprising was Robin Salo, a pending RFA, being retained on a two-year deal that will still have him as an RFA when it expires.

All three will make cases for a spot on a blueline that we all expect will no longer have Zdeno Chara or Andy Greene. But all three are just as likely to be “first callup” insurance when blueline injuries arise, as they usually do.

Salo is the younger one (23) and still has the higher upside. He made a memorable impression camp two seasons ago but was passed over a bit this past season when, according to a Barry Trotz media scrum, he hadn’t been putting in the work in Bridgeport. (That was when Hutton got his first callup.)

That (plus some other extensions, Otto Koivula, And Andreoff among them) and RFA qualifying offers is part of the more routine business before the chaos begins: Unrestricted free agents can start signing on Wednesday. You can see their cap situation at the CapFriendly link, which illustrates how big splashes are unlikely unless they do some other kind of roster voodoo.

