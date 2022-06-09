Islanders & NHL Playoff News: Cheesecake Factory and some other playoff series

Big Game 5 tonight in the NHL playoffs. Big Game 5. Can’t quite recall who’s involved though.
But personally, despite the terrible teams involved tonight, last night was an annual day of mourning for me because it’s the first night of the playoffs where no games are scheduled.
Islanders News(ish)
- “This is the Cheesecake Factory back in 2000...so that’s a 2.5 hour wait on a Friday night.” Another hilarious and timeless episode of Weird Islanders, this time with Nick fro Offside Tavern sharing tales of Raffi Torres, among others. [LHH]
- Five potential landing spots for Johnny Gaudreau if he leaves Calgary: “You never know what Lou Lamoriello is thinking, but there’s reason to believe Gaudreau could be a fit.” [Athletic]
Elsewhere
- Former Islanders assistant coach Gerard Gallant, who is currently coaching some other team, says “momentum, schmomentum.” [Newsday]
- Joe Sakic has his team in the finals after adding lots of players in in-season trades, definitely more than I realized. [NHL]
- Jon Cooper wouldn’t be surprised if Brayden Point is ready for Game 5, though he doesn’t expect it. [NHL]
- The Smurfs are “hungry and angrier,” which generally describes their fans on any given Friday night. [NHL]
- Leon Draisaitl played through a high-ankle sprain, so you should admire him and look upon your own dedication to your job with shame and self-loathing. [ESPN]
- Examining the (potential...because teams never tamper) interest in both Gaudreau and Claude Giroux. [TSN]
- ...But Giroux and the Panthers have interest in continuing their relationship. [TSN]
- A secret to Jon Cooper’s success? He’s not afraid to make adjustments before they seem mandatory and obvious. What those are, of course, aren’t really described. [Sportsnet]
- When it’s all done, the Blues may have been the closest team to demonstrating how to have a chance in hell at stopping the Avalanche (and even they were ultimately very far away). [TSN]
- Patrick Roy is “emotional” and sad...and probably still thinks he should have been named Canadiens or Avalanche GM. [TSN]
Loading comments...