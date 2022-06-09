Islanders & NHL Playoff News: Cheesecake Factory and some other playoff series

Big Game 5 tonight in the NHL playoffs. Big Game 5. Can’t quite recall who’s involved though.

But personally, despite the terrible teams involved tonight, last night was an annual day of mourning for me because it’s the first night of the playoffs where no games are scheduled.

Islanders News(ish)

“This is the Cheesecake Factory back in 2000...so that’s a 2.5 hour wait on a Friday night.” Another hilarious and timeless episode of Weird Islanders, this time with Nick fro Offside Tavern sharing tales of Raffi Torres, among others. [LHH]

Five potential landing spots for Johnny Gaudreau if he leaves Calgary: “You never know what Lou Lamoriello is thinking, but there’s reason to believe Gaudreau could be a fit.” [Athletic]

Elsewhere