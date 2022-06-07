NHL News: Another coaching ‘voice’ bites the dust

Equally jarring as Lou Lamoriello deciding soon after season’s end that the New York Islanders required a “new voice” that did not belong to Barry Trotz: Don Sweeney “taking some time to fully digest everything” and deciding the Boston Bruins needed to replace Bruce Cassidy.

The Bruins coach was fired Monday after six playoff seasons including the just-concluded 51-26-5 season.

It follows Trotz’s firing a month ago and Peter DeBoer’s firing three weeks ago among the offseason’s “Wow, that guy’s been pretty good for them and yet...” moves. The Knights’ firing of DeBoer was less surprising #BecauseVegas and because DeBoer kind of comes off as a guy people would enjoy firing.

An Islanders Thing

