Islanders & NHL Playoffs News: Nystrom Award voting, Tampa wins one, Kane suspended

We may know our first Stanley Cup finalist tonight. (Okay, we already know it, but Colorado may officially confirm their trip tonight when they face the Oilers in Game 4.)
Islanders Link
NHL Playoffs
- Falling behind 2-0 in a must-win Game 3, the Lightning came back and got the winning goal in the final minute to cut the [REDACTED] series lead to two games to one. A big Game 4 is tomorrow. [NHL]
- For the Lightning and all their Championship Experience (TM), it was a group effort. [NHL]
- Or a gusty effort, you might say. [ESPN]
- Former Islander Ryan Strome, who now plays for some other team, left Game 3 with an injury. [Sportsnet]
- The Oilers face elimination tonight and will do it without Evander Kane, suspended one game for boarding Nazim Kadri early in Game 3. Kadri is out for the rest of the series. [NHL]
- Landeskog on the Kane hit: “You’re taught from a young age that you don’t do that.” [TSN]
- Down 3-0, the Oilers are going with they “Hey, there’s no pressure on us” approach. [Sportsnet]
Elsewhere
- Patrice Bergeron had elbow surgery, and his future remains a question. [NHL]
- Whatever happens, he’s got yet another Selke Trophy, a record fifth. [NHL]
- The Senators could begin next season with three goaltenders, something that every Islanders fan and J-F Berube can tell you is a fantastic idea. [Sportsnet]
- The Flames had high expectations entering this postseason, and they face high hurdles to get back to that position. [TSN]
- The Coyotes have seven picks in the first two rounds of this summer’s draft and they plan to use all of them, wink wink. [NHL]
- The Lady Byng will be announced tonight and I know you are in great suspense. [NHL]
