Islanders Fan Survey: Draft priority, Bailey’s future, roster moves, legends

We want to know what you’re thinking.

By Dominik
/ new
Washington Capitals v New York Islanders
#90 in your program...
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Hey readers and opiners! We have a new version of SB Nation Reacts, the somewhat-weekly survey of fans across the NHL.

This time we’re embedding a quick survey for New York Islanders fans into this post, so you can not only pick your answers to these questions but also debate in comments. It’s just five questions (and the fifth one will bring joy to some hearts, I’m sure).

Results should be ready in a day or so, when we can continue the debate, but first we need your anonymous selections here:

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NHL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Islanders fans and fans across the country.

