Islanders News: William Dufour, Memorial Cup champ and MVP; Preseason schedule

It’s the best time of year! The announcement of the Islanders preseason schedule! No...? Well then, I guess you and I just have different ideas of fun.

If you’re more into NHL trades, free agency discussion, and an Isles prospect on the rise, I suppose we can have some of that too. Just don’t overlook those priceless September nights with the Devils.

Islanders News

William Dufour scored again (but only once, not four. Bust.) and notched an assist in the final as Saint John won the Memorial Cup. [Sportsnet]

Dufour was named tournament MVP, with seven goals — one short of Dale Hawerchuk’s record [Isles]

Before that, several thoughts and bits of praise from teammates and coaches for Dufour, who is looking like way more than a typical fifth-round pick. [Athletic]

In the latest Islanders Anxiety podcast, Dan and Mike enjoy that this godforsaken season is finally over, that the Cup final was actually watchable, and that they can actually ponder big-fish trades or free agents for the Islanders without being completely insane. [LHH]

In the SB Nation NHL Mock Draft, I selected Marco Kasper to give you a new reason to hate us way to start a Bailey argument. [LHH] (But seriously, the offseason roster and Hall of Fame discussions in comments continue to be great fun. Thanks, everybody.)

By the way, the rest of the posts from our network-wide mock draft can be found here.

The Islanders ECHL affiliate has named a new coach who needs a double-decker nameplate: Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman. [Railers HC]

[Railers HC] The Islanders announce their schedule of six preseason games, and in a refreshing departure, the home games are actually at home. [Isles | Newsday]

NHL News