Islanders & NHL News: Belief in Lambert; Hall of Fame class announced

The Stanley Cup is awarded, the parade is en route, the post-mortems and tear-jerking features are penned...and now we’re at NHL Mock Draft time.

Our team sites on SB Nation are again conducting a mock draft, with Lighthouse Hockey participating again as representative for the New York Islanders for the...14th consecutive year? Something like that.

Each year I have to really stretch to find reasons to get excited about the NHL Draft, a youth meat market that does not particularly thrill me. (I’m more of a “tell me when they’re on NHL teams” kind of fan.)

This year, I’m most excited by the names near the top of the draft, which features more Slovaks and Czechs than recent memory. That means announcers and (maybe) fans will get to learn fun pronunciations like Juraj Slafkovsky, Simon Nemec and David Jiricek (or Jiříček, if you’re not into the whole typing-brevity/search-friendly thing).

NHL Mock Draft

This year our mock draft is moving more swiftly than previous years, with six to seven picks per day. Here’s how the first seven picks went yesterday. You can keep up with today’s picks as they appear at our SB Nation Mock Draft hub. Our mock-pick on behalf of the mock-Islanders at 13th overall will post at 6 p.m. EDT.

But to give you something to debate all day, I’ll give you this info: The following players (in random order after #7) will be off the board by the time our pick arrives:

Shane Wright, Logan Cooley, Juraj Slafkovsky, Simon Nemec, David Jiricek, Cutter Gauthier, Joakim Kemell, Conor Geekie, Matthew Savoie, Kevin Korchinski, Frank Nazar, Jonathan Lekkerimäki.

Debate away!

Islanders News

Lane Lambert’s had many believers over the years, and now finally gets his chance to lead his own team at the NHL level. [Post]

A big feature on William Dufour from Scott Wheeler at The Athletic. It’s been a long road but the kid has transformed himself into some kind of player. “He has matured, he’s buying in, and I think he’s now shifting to a pro mentality.”

