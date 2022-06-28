Islanders Anxiety - Episode 205 - Research and Development

Mike and Dan wrap up the Stanley Cup final, look ahead to the draft and talk some trash about ESPN’s first season of hockey in two decades.

With Islanders exhaustion causing them to fall on opposite sides of the watching line, they talk about how the championship series between the Avalanche and Lightning played out, how it made them feel and who they’re happy for. They also look at what’s on tap for the NHL offseason including some coach hirings and one important coach hiatus.

In the second half, they wonder if the Islanders will make a move at the upcoming NHL draft and what longstanding player might end up being the most logical odd man out. They also talk about the lackluster broadcast presentation of ESPN and how more can often be less when it comes to hockey.

Finally, they remember a special performance by an Islanders draft pick that gives them a little hope for the future.

