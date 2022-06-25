Islanders & NHL Playoff News: Trotz speaks, and the champs aren’t dead yet

I should have known not to bet against this Tampa Bay Lightning team. The champs would not go down easily. I said as much yesterday, but I thought it wouldn’t be enough to combat the altitude.

But even though the Colorado Avalanche tied it early in the third period, they couldn’t stop Ondrej Palat, king of clutch this year.

Islanders News

This (Yester)Day in Isles History: The Isles drafted Rick DiPietro (2000) and Kieffer Bellows (2016); and they traded for Michael Peca (2001).

It was reported that Barry Trotz decided not to get right back into coaching. [Newsday] Then, he confirmed it. He briefly discussed his relationship with the Islanders near the end, and maybe I’m reading too much into it, but his words seemed to convey that he stepped away more than he was let go—as if it was a mutual decision. [NHL]

The Worcester Railers, the Isles’ ECHL affiliate, announced that they mutually parted ways with head coach and GM David Cunniff. [RailersHC]

Yesterday was the anniversary of the New Jersey Devils’ first Cup win, and here is Lou as it is going on. Look at all that hair!

27 years ago tonight, the Devils won their first Stanley Cup. Some may say I looked happier about it than Lou Lamoriello, despite my working in the #isles PR Dept at the time. Thanks to @MSGNetworks for running this picture a while back during a Lou career tribute. pic.twitter.com/IkcmZ3B3F4 — Eric Mirlis (@themirl) June 24, 2022

It has been a back-and-forth affair the last couple of games of this series. [NHL]

It’s that “mental fortitude” that has made them two-time defending Stanley Cup champs. [NHL]

Palat, a pending UFA, is going to get PAID this summer if he wants to leave Tampa. It’s the third time this month that he played hero. [NHL]

The 2001 Avalanche see “Joe Sakic’s fingerprints all over” the current squad. Perhaps he was inspired by that team. [The Athletic]

Elsewhere