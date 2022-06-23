Islanders & NHL Playoff News: Avs take a 3-1 lead controversially

The Colorado Avalanche are one win away from winning the Stanley Cup. That also means that they are one win away from preventing the Tampa Bay Lightning from threepeating. And the overtime winner is shrouded in controversy over a call from which the Lightning benefited last year. It couldn’t be more perfect.

Islanders Bits

Chris Simon was the Weird Islander this week, and Dan and Mike were joined by one of Mike’s long-time friends, Eric Needell, to discuss the “incidents” of Simon’s Isles tenure. [LHH]

Shannon Hogan guested on the Talkin’ Isles podcast. She discussed her swimming career, how she got into broadcasting, her first season with the Islanders, and the difficulty of working through the pandemic.

This (Yester)Day in Isles History: The Islanders select Oliver Wahlstrom and Noah Dobson in back-to-back picks (2018); Lou Lamoriello wins his second straight Jim Gregory Award (2021).

Stanley Cup Final

So Nazem Kadri leaves the second round with a broken thumb, undergoes surgery, comes back in Game 4 of the Cup Final, and scores the OT-winner. I mean, come on. These scriptwriters are getting lazy. [NHL]

No, but actually that is probably one of the best stories I’ve seen in a long time. It’s a dream come true for any player; just ask Kadri. And nobody knew it was in at first. [Sportsnet]

Jon Cooper described the loss as “heartbreaking,” but his team won’t give up yet. [NHL]

The reason it was “heartbreaking” was that the Avalanche had at least six players on the ice when Kadri scored. But as this article notes, just last year, the Lightning were on the fortunate end of a similar too-many-men situation, referencing there being seven guys on the ice when Tampa scored in Game 2 last year. Shit happens; deal with it. [Sportsnet]

Lightning had too many men on go-ahead goal. Barry Trotz after seeing replay: "Seven f**king guys. There's seven guys on the ice. On the f**king goal. It's right there." pic.twitter.com/CsLyoNq9c6 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) June 16, 2021

But it will take the heart of a champion to win three straight games—two on the road—after a loss like that. [ESPN]

Steven Stamkos is trending toward the all-time greats among NHL captains. [The Athletic]

Elsewhere