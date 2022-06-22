Islanders & NHL Awards News: Sorokin’s name appeared on some ballots

The NHL Awards 2022 Show was last night—the league and the Lightning hosted it at Amalie Arena—and I truly had no idea it was happening until all the announcements of awards started on Twitter. If you wanted to watch it but were relying on us to let you know, I apologize. But also, Google is free.

Anyway, Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is tonight. It figures to be a good one. And to echo many of you from the comments yesterday, it’s probably a good bet that whoever wins tonight goes on to win the Cup: If Colorado wins, they get three chances to close it out, but if Tampa Bay wins and makes it 2-2, I can’t see Colorado taking two of three games from locked-in, late-series Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Much intrigue. Speaking of intrigue, look out for a new Weird Islanders! today, featuring one of the weirdest Islanders I can remember.

Islanders News

The breakdown of the Vézina voting (more on the who won below) shows that Ilya Sorokin got some love, receiving a first-place vote, for some reason, and finishing sixth. [Twitter]

William Dufour scored as the host Saint John Sea Dogs won the opening game of the Memorial Cup in an upset. Man, I really hope he becomes that diamond in the rough we need. [Islanders]

Bob Nystrom was drinking a beer at a bar one evening when his name came over the intercom. His dad called to tell him that he was drafted by the Islanders. No more framing houses! He recounts his draft day story. [Islanders]

This seems to be a nice touch. I wish I had seen it live.

The late Clark Gillies, Jean Potvin and Mike Bossy were memorialized during tonight’s NHL Awards #Isles pic.twitter.com/8xdVHzMpUx — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) June 21, 2022

Awards and Elsewhere