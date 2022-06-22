Islanders & NHL Awards News: Sorokin’s name appeared on some ballots

The NHL Awards 2022 Show was last night—the league and the Lightning hosted it at Amalie Arena—and I truly had no idea it was happening until all the announcements of awards started on Twitter. If you wanted to watch it but were relying on us to let you know, I apologize. But also, Google is free.
Anyway, Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is tonight. It figures to be a good one. And to echo many of you from the comments yesterday, it’s probably a good bet that whoever wins tonight goes on to win the Cup: If Colorado wins, they get three chances to close it out, but if Tampa Bay wins and makes it 2-2, I can’t see Colorado taking two of three games from locked-in, late-series Andrei Vasilevskiy.
Much intrigue. Speaking of intrigue, look out for a new Weird Islanders! today, featuring one of the weirdest Islanders I can remember.
Islanders News
- The breakdown of the Vézina voting (more on the who won below) shows that Ilya Sorokin got some love, receiving a first-place vote, for some reason, and finishing sixth. [Twitter]
- William Dufour scored as the host Saint John Sea Dogs won the opening game of the Memorial Cup in an upset. Man, I really hope he becomes that diamond in the rough we need. [Islanders]
- Bob Nystrom was drinking a beer at a bar one evening when his name came over the intercom. His dad called to tell him that he was drafted by the Islanders. No more framing houses! He recounts his draft day story. [Islanders]
- This seems to be a nice touch. I wish I had seen it live.
The late Clark Gillies, Jean Potvin and Mike Bossy were memorialized during tonight’s NHL Awards #Isles pic.twitter.com/8xdVHzMpUx— Rob Taub (@RTaub_) June 21, 2022
Awards and Elsewhere
- Auston Matthews won both the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award for his 60-goal season. With the award show being in Tampa, he was more “angst[y]” about not playing right now than anything else. [NHL]
- Cale Makar won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman. In front of what was surely a Tampa crowd (was there a crowd?), he said that he hopes a Stanley Cup is right behind the Norris. [NHL]
- Sorokin may have come in sixth, but the winner of the Vézina Trophy was never in doubt: Igor Shesterkin, who finished third in the Hart voting and who had one of the best-ever seasons by a goaltender, won by a hefty margin the top goalie award. [NHL]
- The Calder Trophy went to Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider. I have to hand it to Steve Yzerman: Seider was a top-ten pick who everyone at the time called a reach, and here we are. Seider hopes that this is just the beginning. [NHL]
- Lou Lamoriello will not be winning the Jim Gregory Award this year; the top GM award, voted on after the second round, will go to one of three semifinalists’ GMs. [Sportsnet]
- The Dallas Stars made it official: Peter DeBoer is their new head coach. [Sportsnet]
- Stanley Cup–winning coach and one-time Islanders assistant coach Dan Bylsma was named the inaugural coach of the Seattle Kraken’s AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. [NHL]
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lambasted Hockey Canada for its handling—or, more accurately, mishandling—of the 2018 sexual assault by eight players from its U20 team, and they don’t even know which eight players were accused. [The Athletic]
