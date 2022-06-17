Islanders & NHL Playoff News: Torts to Philly, not Cappy

Two days between games? What is this, the NBA?
Well, if they were going to do it, now would be the time, early in the series. Nothing sucks more than tying a series 2-2 and having to wait two days before playing Game 5.
Islanders News
- Bumping the fan survey results from yesterday. [The Athletic]
- Brendan Burke will be on the horn for WFAN calling Yankee games in early July. He will fill in for John Sterling. [Newsday]
- The Islanders are doing a promotion for Father’s Day. Share your Hockey Dad stories and possibly earn him a couple of tickets next season, and some other prizes. [Islanders]
- Good for Cappy.
Per @FriedgeHNIC, former #isles head coach Jack Capuano received an interview for the head coaching position in Philly before Totorella accepted the job.— James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNYI) June 16, 2022
Cup and (Mostly) Elsewhere
- If the Hockey Gods are real and if they happen to be benevolent, they will give us seven games of this glorious Cup Final matchup. [The Athletic]
- The Vegas Golden Knights finally got some cap flexibility: They dealt Evgenii Dadonov (for real this time) to the Montréal Canadiens in exchange for Shea Weber’s contract. [NHL | Sportsnet | EOTP | Knights on Ice]
- Bruce Cassidy says he wants to “finish the job” by getting the Golden Knights—and himself—a Cup. [NHL] Taking this job was a “no-brainer” for him. [NHL]
- Cassidy laid out his vision for the team during his introductory press conference. [Knights on Ice] And he’s going to get it right the second time he will work under George McPhee, the first time coming twenty years ago and ending briefly. [NESN]
- Reports keep alleging to confirm it even though the organization has yet to do so, but the Philadelphia Flyers seem to have actually hired John Tortorella at this point. [BSH]
- Chris Drury managed to coax Vitali Kravtsov into coming back to the New York Rangers, at least for now, and called him an “all-world talent.” High praise! Or puffery for trade negotiations. [TSN]
- Bill Daly and the NHL feel “very optimistic” that they will be able to put on a World Cup of Hockey in February 2024. [NHL]
- The league and the players’ association announced a $1 million salary cap increase, as expected. [NHL] This is despite the much-larger growth in revenue this past season. [Sportsnet]
