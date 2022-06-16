Islanders and Stanley Cup Final News: MVP Dufour, Game 1 to the mountain

The Stanley Cup final finally got underway last night...now we wait till Saturday for Game 2.

Those darn Avalanches and Lightnings sure led up to the hype though, with a game that had a lot: a 3-1 early Avalanche blitz, two goals in 49 seconds by the Lightning to tie it up at 3-3 in the second, a cagey third period, and an early OT winner for Colorado. The Lightning also survived a Pat Maroon puck-over-the-glass call at the end of regulation that spilled over to overtime.

The Lightning look a bit worn and not as fast as the Avalanche, of course, but they did a good job of getting in Colorado’s way and playing some Trotzy hockey when needed. Of course none of that matters if Andrei Vasilevskiy is not insane, but then that’s been the case throughout their championship reign.

Islanders News

Kevin Kurz posted results of the Athletic’s Islanders fan survey, and at least to my eyes, there’s not a surprise in the bunch. Maybe that’s from logic, or from reading y’all’s opinions around here, but I think we know where everyone stands: The future is a mystery under Lane Lambert, whether Lou Lamoriello adjusts beyond that is an open question, and hopefully they don’t rely on two ancient blueliners again.

After his record-setting season, Islanders prospect William Dufour won the QMJHL’s top player award. [QMJHL]

Elsewhere