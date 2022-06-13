Islanders & Playoff News: Isles coaching turnover, Cup final set

Who’s excited for the Stanley Cup final? I’m excited that it will be angst-free, and a nice matchup of the top team and the back-to-back defending champs.

It all starts...Wednesday?...and then Game 2 isn’t till Saturday? Wow, that’s a long layoff for the Avalanche. At least after that, it proceeds with games every other night as Bossy intended.

Check back later this morning for the newest Islanders Anxiety podcast, as Dan and Mike revel in the suddenly swift and delicious demise of our rivals.

Islanders News

After the week-ending announcement that the Islanders were letting go of assistants John Gruden and Jim Hiller, GM Lou Lamoriello gave a full press conference about what the team is looking for and how— haha just kidding, there was one sentence.

As the Post notes, that makes at least three assistant spots to fill, and the status of the goaltending department still undetermined. [Post]

Captain Anders Lee visited the 43 Oak Foundation and discussed leadership. [Isles]

(Yester)day in Isles History: Mike Bossy won the Calder as top rookie in the NHL. [Isles]

Playoffs and Free Agent Things