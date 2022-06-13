Islanders Anxiety - Episode 204 - Deep Pocketed Monsters

Mike and Dan revel in the New York Rangers’ demise after a terrifying playoff run, and look around the NHL at what could be a very active offseason.

They talk about how the Rangers lost four straight games to the Lightning after going up two games to none and what eventually did them in, as well as the many questions they have coming up this offseason that might put Islanders fan minds at ease. Later, they look at another surprising coach firing and some possible trade targets and free agents that the Islanders could plausibly be in on (if those players are actually available).

Along the way they laugh about differences in entitlement, curious lineup decisions that carry the potential for catastrophe, and how hard it is to make the NHL’s third-winningest coach a finalist for your team’s coaching vacancy.

Oh, and the Islanders made a couple of small moves last week, too. No, for real.

REFERENCES

The one sentence announcement that two of the Islanders’ assistant coaches have been let go.

An Alex Debrincat trade sounds pretty dumb for the Blackhawks. But good for the Islanders (or whoever gets him).

A Pasta trade? What is this, Olive Garden?

The Offside is back, baby (soon).

PLUGS!

Theme song: "Sports" by Josh Spacek.

