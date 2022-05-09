Islanders & NHL PLayoff News: Patrick title memories, Schneider revival, max fines

The first round of the 2022 NHL playoffs has had a weird cadence so far, with lots of lopsided scores but lose series overall. Colorado is the only team running away with its series (predictably so), while every other series is tight even if the individual games have not always been so.

But before we talk about those other teams and their various wrist-sap fines, some bits here and there about the Isles...

Islanders News

Yesterday was Mothers’/Mother’s Day. Here are some stories of Long Island hockey moms. [Isles]

Stan Fischler recalls the hot start, mid-season slump and late surge to the 1988 Patrick Division title. (We won’t talk about what happened in the first round afterward.) [Isles]

Cory Schneider stopped 75 of 77 shots in Bridgeport’s two-game, two-overtime first-round sweep of the Bruins. Which means he’ll get chased in Game 2 against Charlotte, of course. [Isles]

That second-round, best-of-five series kicks off Tuesday in Bridgeport (it’s a 2 home, 3 away setup). [B-Isles]

Many of the Islanders’ Canadian players are happy to just freely get back over the border and spend time with family this summer. [Newsday]

May 7 in history: In 1983 Mike Bossy sets the franchise record with four goals in a playoff game to eliminate the Bruins, and then this from 2013, which just sounds surreal now: “Mark Streit (2G, 1A), Casey Cizikas (1G, 2A) and Brad Boyes (3A) each record three points in a Game 4 win over the Penguins, the Islanders first playoff win at Nassau Coliseum since 2002. [Isles]

Island Ice podcast: What the Islanders need to do this summer. [Newsday]

Elsewhere

Today begins the slow rollout of post-season award finalist announcements, starting with the Norris Trophy. [NHL]

The Flames look to rediscover their discipline. [Sportsnet]

As noted, Sunday saw a lot of series evened up at 2-2. That includes the Lightning revenge-stomping the Leafs to even that series at 2-2. The Leafs had a chance to take the proverbial “commanding lead” but instead were a no-show. [Sportsnet]

And that brings out the familiar refrains...

Gotta ask the question, would the Leafs be better today if they kept Nazem Kadri and never signed Tavares? Could spend that money elsewhere in the lineup. Tavares has become empty calorie offence, and the offence isn’t consistent. — Andrew Berkshire (@AndrewBerkshire) May 9, 2022

Same for Brock Nelson (16) and Anthony Beauvillier (14). https://t.co/Inx3CuRDRI — Travis Flynn (@NDRedEagle) May 9, 2022

“No doubt I expect more and want to be better.” -John Tavares — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) May 9, 2022