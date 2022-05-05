Islanders News: Bridgeport advances on Raty OT goal, tough days for Bruins

It was a goofy best-of-three mini-series but it counts: The Bridgeport Sound Tigers Islanders knocked off the Providence Bruins in the first round of the playoffs, meaning an Islanders AHL affiliate has won a playoff series for the first time since 2003.

Better yet, the Islanders’ most intriguing offensive prospect, Aatu Raty, who arrived just a couple of weeks ago after finishing his season in Finland, scored the series-clinching overtime winner.

The Isles “swept” the P-Bruins with OT wins in Games 1 and 2. They’ll next play Charlotte, who won the division, employed 56 skates this season, have Gregory Campbell as GM, and Dan Bylsma as an assistant(!) coach.

Islanders News

“Raty was five months old the last time Bridgeport’s AHL franchise won a playoff series.” [CT Post]

Games 1 and 2 vs. Charlotte are next Tuesday and Thursday here. — Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) May 5, 2022

More non-playoff team questions! The Islanders one is not new, the “is their window still open?” deal. [Sportsnet]

The King Clancy nominees for sportsmanship and service to community have been announced for each team and no surprise that Anders Lee is the Islanders’ nominee again. [NHL | Isles]

Elsewhere

Have I mentioned that I freaking love the first round? Last night’s Game 2 scores include the Bruins falling behind 0-2 in their series to the Hurricanes, the Wild evening up their series with the Blues, the Lightning striking back against the Leafs, and the Oilers stomping the Kings to even that series at 1-1.

The playoffs aren’t safe for goalies though: Carolina won after an injury to their backup, Antti Raanta. [NHL]

Speaking of which, Louis Domingue, who came in cold after sitting for four periods to win in triple overtime, is expected to start Game 2 for the Penguins. [NHL]

Upset in Game 1 vs. the Capitals, the Panthers spent the day focused on what they need to do better. [NHL]

Oft-suspended Nazem Kadri is focused on maintaining discipline and being “that guy” for the Avalanche. [NHL | Sportsnet]

Meanwhile, outside the playoffs: The Devils have fired Lindy Ruff’s assistants. [TSN]

There appears to be a media push to add playoff teams or something? Especially from writers who are suddenly gambling experts/shills. But Gary Bettman says that’s not happening. (The playoff changes, I mean. The nonstop gambling shilling is totally happening, con$equences be damned.) [TSN | Sportsnet]