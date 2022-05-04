Islanders Anxiety - Episode 200 - More Weird Than Scary

In their 200th episode, Mike and Dan reflect on the Islanders season, the exit interviews of the players and their unique brand of interaction with listeners.

They quickly recap the last two weeks of games, which include good performances, bad performances, games with a mix of both and one memorable (and possibly final) game for a legend. They also react to the players’ final interviews and the introspective things they said about their individual seasons, the team’s lack of production on the ice and their futures with the team.

Finally, they look back on 200 episodes and all of the ups, downs and in-betweens they’ve seen over that time. Stay tuned to hear a special announcement for our next Anxiety episode, airing in two weeks.

Thanks to all our listeners, whether you’ve made it through all 200 episodes or are just experiencing true Islanders offseason anxiety for the first time.

Here’s (part of) the Chara celebration again. Regardless of how his season went, this was cool to see.

All of the exit interviews are worth watching, but Barzal’s was on the one that got the most attention (in a good way).

This week’s closing song is “You’re So Cool” by Family Dinner. Listen to them on Spotify and catch them on tour soon. Here’s the video for the song from the EP of the same name.

