Islanders Anxiety - Episode 203 - A Very Specific Type of Torture

Mike and Dan ramble and rant about a range of NHL topics, from strange playoff bedfellows to prospect coverage to old guy veneration.

With the Islanders’ offseason in a holding pattern, the hosts are forced to face a corporate-backed rival fanbase that only emerges when certain special conditions are met, and to rely on previous enemy teams to come through for them. Making matters worse is that the solid ice the Islanders once skated on has cracked and left everyone feeling uneasy.

In the second half, they discuss a few Islanders players getting a chance at the World Hockey Championships and how they might impact next season, either on the roster or as trade fodder. They also look at how their shallow prospect pool is all but ignored and how not all beloved veteran bargain free agents are created equal.

Remember: some articles aren’t worth getting mad about.

*-note that this episode was recorded prior to Game 7 between the Rangers and Hurricanes.

REFERENCES

Congrats to Team Finland and Valtteri Filppula for winning gold at the World Championships. Mat Barzal was named Player of the Game for the gold medal game, despite Canada’s OT loss.

And congrats to the great Mark Streit on his induction to the IIHF Hall of Fame

Former Islander Mark Streit inducted as one of the newest members of the @IIHFHockey Hall of Fame earlier today. #Isles pic.twitter.com/NJSjF4UOQQ — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) May 29, 2022

wow. so special. especially for a guy who played for Ottawa and Dallas for 15 years.

The passion Jason Spezza continued to bring in the later stages of a career that saw him go from a NHL star to a fourth liner was admirable. The grace he displayed when scratched said a lot about him, too.



May we all find something we love as much as Spezza loved playing hockey. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 29, 2022

We could see a trade of Kevin Fiala for [insert a young player and high pick here].

PLUGS!

