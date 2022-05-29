Islanders News: Fiala on his way out, but not the Rangers

We have yet to wake up from our long, collective, New York Islanders fan nightmare. The New York Rangers will not die. Or, more accurately, the Carolina Hurricanes will not win a game on the road.
The ‘Canes could have closed out the Rangers in Game 6 with a win away from Raleigh—which still eludes them despite the playoffs being nearly halfway over—but fell behind early and never recovered, as is typical of their road games this postseason.
The Rangers forced Game 7 for the second series in a row. And now, we have to try to enjoy our Memorial Day weekends while knowing in the background lurks whatever spirits the Rangers have conjured to stay alive in a postseason where they frankly have not looked good.
Islanders News
- Stan Fischler has a new series, Stan’s Fans. This week, he profiles Jake April. [Maven’s Memories]
- The Athletic does its Cup Checklist for the non-playoff teams. If the Isles can play to their potential, they are not too far off. But that’s a big “if.”
- Kevin Fiala almost certainly will be traded away from the Minnesota Wild. Oliver Wahlstrom and the 13th overall pick could possibly get it done, too. [The Athletic]
- Mathew Barzal and Team Canada will play for gold, while Kieffer Bellows and Team USA will play (and are currently playing) for bronze. [Islanders]
Playoffs and Elsewhere
- Last night, as stated above, the Rangers staved off elimination with a win at the Garden. They scored five goals. [NHL]
- Home-ice advantage can be overrated for many teams. But it’s critical for the Hurricanes, who over twenty-five years organically grew their fanbase to form the raucous crowds that boost the team on the ice. [SBN]
- The Calgary Flames deservedly lost The Battle of Alberta in five games. Their top players did not perform, plain and simple. [M&G]
- The Western Conference Final, between Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers and Nathan MacKinnon’s Colorado Avalanche, will be amazing. It will also begin Tuesday night. The Eastern Conference Final will open Wednesday. [NHL]
- The Tampa Bay Lightning probably won’t have back Brayden Point for Game 1, but potentially later in the series. [NHL]
- Jason Spezza announced his retirement after nineteen NHL seasons. He has taken a position in the front office of the Toronto Maple Leafs. [NHL]
