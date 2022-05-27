NHL Playoffs News: Oilers advance on McDavid OT winner after Coleman ‘kick’

Thursday night’s late game was an interesting one for many reasons — the Oilers and Flames set a record for fastest four goals in a playoff game (71 seconds), for one. But as a *neutral observer, I had that rare mental experience of viewing a controversial ruling with no strings attached.

*I kind of prefer the Flames, but also kind of want to see McDavid vs. MacKinnon. I definitely wanted the Battle of Alberta to go longer just for entertainment, but not enough to be emotionally invested.

Late in a tie game, Blake Coleman scored a would-be go-ahead goal that could have very well become the game winner to force Game 6.

Instead, the NHL office reviewed the play and canceled the goal because Coleman had used “a distinct kicking motion,” which in this case it’s fair to say is definitely in the eye of the beholder. Complicating factors:

Coleman was being driven into the net and had every reason to turn his skate just to try to stop or slow himself from smashing into the crossbar.

The puck was headed over the line before Coleman’s skate sent it in faster.

That...that qualifies as a kick?!

We Islanders fans have been in this situation multiple times, though not with such high stakes, so the NHL’s curiously aggressive — except when it isn’t — interpretation of “kicking motion” is not new. But it remains maddeningly inconsistent and asinine.

As a neutral observer last night, I fell on the side of thinking the Flames got screwed. I mean, I sort of get the league’s interpretation when seen in the context of other (similarly mind-boggling, see below) rulings and when looking at one specific angle. Looking at the entire scenario, however, it just seems like a nonsensical leap to “distinct kicking motion.” The implied intent of the rule — kicking with skates is dangerous and should not be incentivized — does not apply here, because however you interpret or deduce Coleman’s intent, the motion of his skate could equally be seen as the natural turn to slow/stop one’s self or, yes, even to simply redirect a puck with his skate (which is allowed) without actually “kicking.” A player has the right to try and stop. If he chooses to do so in a place where the puck is, that’s not kicking.

Did Coleman intentionally direct the puck in? Very very probably. Was his skate unnaturally there? No, I don’t think so...there’s a crossover where you might think, “Why was his left skate there anyway?” but his right skate had gotten blocked by the goalie, spinning him in this way (with a defenseman driving him the whole way). There is one angle from the right-wing side that looks like he put his foot there with one sole purpose, although that angle obscures how he got there because Mike Smith is in the way. But the other angles leave it open for other interpretations — and all of this is in slow motion, which is inherently deceptive.

Going over the rulebook doesn’t help much because, as Darryl Sutter referenced in his post-game, it pretty much comes down to how you define “kicking motion.” And the NHL has yet to truly do that.

If Coleman can make a “kick” from that position, he should be playing in the Bundesliga https://t.co/c5AYDkUiRX — Josh White (@joshyyc) May 27, 2022

This was called a good goal this season. Sharing for no reason in particular. pic.twitter.com/2MEQLgKenP — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) May 27, 2022

It would be easier to agree if the same goals hadn't been counted in the past. I agree, no goal, but that would apply to a ton of goals they've allowed too. No consistency means no credibility. — Ty Turbo (@Team_Turbo_1) May 27, 2022

You CANNOT kick a puck with your skate blade on the ice while stopping. Virtually impossible especially at that speed. Terrible call @NHL and 100% disagree. — Brendan Morrison (@7bmo) May 27, 2022

Anyway, while this will burn Flames fans for years, for me I’m thankful that they were on their way to losing that series one way or another. They simply did not have it.

Jacob Markstrom allowed 6.75 goals above expected in this series through five games via @EvolvingHockey — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 27, 2022

Other news: